Kerala High Court asks media to exercise restraint by deferring discussions on pending cases

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday exhorted the print and electronic media to exercise restraint by deferring discussions on cases pending before the court and avoiding obstruction in the course of justice.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias C.P. while allowing an appeal filed by Privya Varghese, wife of K.K. Ragesh, private secretary to the Chief Minister, against a single judge verdict directing the Kannur University to reconsider her credentials regarding teaching experience for inclusion on the rank list of Malayalam Associate Professor in the university.

Harm caused

The court observed that the media cannot be unmindful of the harm caused to a litigant’s dignity and reputation through unjustified comments and remarks, often based on the oral remarks made by a judge during the adjudication proceedings, notwithstanding that the litigant ultimately succeeds in those proceedings.

“Frighteningly frequent are those occasions when the impugned decision in academic matters attracts media attention for some reason or the other, and the court has then to deal with the added distraction brought about through incessant newspaper/channel discussions and overwhelming social media posts,” the Bench observed.

The newly recognised fundamental right to privacy, which takes within its fold the right to protection of one’s reputation as well, would merit classification as a fundamental right that protects an individual, not only against arbitrary State action but also against the actions of other private agencies such as the press or media, the court observed adding that “We trust, therefore, that the media will take note of these observations and adopt a code of responsible journalistic conduct that will inform news reporting in the days to come.”

