Kerala High Court asks Kochi Corporation to issue clearance for temporary waste management facility at Brahmapuram

August 04, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation shall issue clearance for the temporary waste management system proposed at Brahmapuram before August 18, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered.

The order was issued by the Bench comprising Justices Bechu Kurian Thomas and P. Gopinath on Friday.

Earlier, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji had heard the case. However, it was transferred to a new bench after Justice Bhatti was promoted as a judge of the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

A temporary waste management system making use of black soldier flies has been proposed at Brahmapuram till the compressed biogas unit proposed by BPCL Kochi Refinery becomes operational.

Sharada Muralidharan, Secretary, Local Self-Government department, informed the court that the government had issued clearance for setting up the new plant at Brahmapuram. It is estimated that around 11 lakh tonnes of waste has piled up on the campus, the court was informed.

The new waste treatment plant will become operational by December. A project for processing waste with private participation is under the consideration of the government. Two bunds were created at Brahmapuram for preventing water mixed with ashes of waste that caught fire at Brahmapuram in March this year reaching the nearby waterbody, the State informed the court.

However, the court said the efficacy of bunds in checking pollution shall be examined.

The State also informed the court that the process of biomining for managing legacy waste would be completed in nine months.

The Kochi Corporation informed the court that two agencies had come forward for biomining, and the Corporation council would decide on it before August 15. The court directed the civic body to expedite the process.

Kochi Corporation Secretary Babu Abdul Khadeer had appeared before the court when the case was considered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.