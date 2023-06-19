ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala High Court allows woman to go with her parents

June 19, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Petition by woman seeking to release her lesbian partner from “illegal custody” of parents

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday closed a Habeas Corpus petition filed by a 21-year-old woman seeking the release of her lesbian partner from the “illegal custody” of her family following the submission made by her partner that she wants to live with her parents.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Sureshkumar and Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen passed the order when the petition came up for hearig. According to the petitioner, she is a lesbian and has been in love with her partner since her school days. She and her partner had been residing together. However, the parents and brother of her partner entered the mobile shop where they were working and forcefully took her to her house.

When the woman was produced before the Bench, she told the court that although she was living with the petitioner for sometime, she did not wish to continue it and that she was residing with her parents on her own volition.

