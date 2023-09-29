Kerala High Court allows Travancore Devaswom Board to monetise gold ornaments

September 29, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has granted the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) permission to deposit 535 kg of gold under the Gold Monetisation Scheme in the State Bank of India for a period of five years.

According to the TDB, it was in possession of approximately 600 kg of gold received as offering at the temples under its management. They are presently kept in strong rooms of different groups of Devaswoms. The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran allowed the TDB to deposit the gold other than ornaments used for adorning the deity daily and/or during festivals or on special occasions as per the custom and usage of the temples, and ornaments of antique value.

The court directed the TDB to opt for repayment on maturity in gold bars, instead of cash. The interest received by the board on the deposit, at the rate of 2.25 percent per annum on the value of the gold as on the date of its conversion, shall be credited to a separate account to be maintained by the board. The utilisation of the amount by the board shall be based on the orders to be passed by the court, the court ordered.

