Kochi

Kerala High Court allows A4 size paper use

The Kerala High Court has allowed filing of petitions, affidavits, and appeals and other proceedings typewritten or printed on A4 size papers.

The order said though the use of A4 size papers was optional now, it would be mandatory from November 2.

The court said the use of A4 size paper would reduce infrastructural investment in foolscap paper compatible printers. The use of such papers will also reduce costs and “add positive impact on environment.”

The High Court had earlier issued a notification allowing typewriting or printing on both sides of papers in all pleadings filed before it.

