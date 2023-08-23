HamberMenu
Kerala High Court acquits seven RSS workers accused in Shihab murder case

Court cites flawed investigation and lack of evidence as the reason for its decision

August 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the verdict of the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court - IV convicting seven Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers and and sentencing them to life imprisonment in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] worker Shihab at Pavaratty in 2015.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Sureshkumar and Justice C.S. Sudha while allowing the appeals filed by the RSS activists observed that the Bench was constrained to acquit the accused not because it found that they are not the real culprits, but due to the flawed investigation and lack of evidence. The court added that it did not find fault with the investigating officer in proceeding with the investigation in the case on the premise that the activists of the organisation RSS must have committed the crime.

Deeper probe

The court’s anguish on the other hand was with regard to the manner in which he jumped into the conclusion without collecting sufficient materials to prove that it was the accused who committed the crime. In such cases, there had to be deeper investigation till the identity of the real culprits was found.

The prosecution case was that Shihab was attacked and murdered while he was travelling on his motorbike at Chukukavala at Pavaratty at 7.30 p.m. on March 1, 2015. The murder was a sequel to the killing of Vinod, an RSS office-bearer, allegedly by the activists of the CPI(M).

P. Vijayabhanu, B. Raman Pillai and S. Rajeev, counsel for the accused RSS activists, argued that without conducting any proper investigation, the seven RSS activists had been arraigned as accused in the case as dictated by the leaders of the CPI(M). In fact, they were not the assassins of Shihab. The investigation was flawed and the accused were persons named by the leaders of the CPI(M).

