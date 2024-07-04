GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala High Court acquits man convicted in murder case, awards him compensation

Additional sessions court had awarded capital punishment to Gireesh Kumar in the murder of Alice Varghese that took place at Kundara in 2013

Published - July 04, 2024 06:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the verdict of the Kollam Additional Sessions Judge sentencing Gireesh Kumar, an accused in a murder case, to death sentence. The court also awarded him a compensation of ₹5 lakh for suffering the ignominy of incarceration for over 10 years.

The additional sessions court had awarded capital punishment to Gireesh Kumar in the murder of Alice Varghese that took place at Kundara in Kollam in 2013. The allegation was that Gireesh Kumar trespassed into Alice’s house, intending to commit rape and robbery, and after committing those crime, killed her and decamped with articles worth ₹6 lakh.

The Bench comprising Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. while allowing the appeal of the accused observed that not only did the evidence put forth by the prosecution fail to buttress the hypothesis of guilt of the appellant, the botched-up investigation led the court to conclude that the appellant had been falsely incriminated in the crime.

The appellant was forced to undergo incarceration for around 10 years that too on a death row only due to the systemic failure of the different limbs of the State apparatus, including the investigation agencies as well as the judiciary, and the ends of justice would be met only if we directed the State to compensate him for the violation of his fundamental right, the court said.

