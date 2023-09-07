HamberMenu
Kerala Health Minister declares emergency aid to eight-year-old sexual assault survivor

September 07, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has declared an emergency financial aid of ₹1 lakh to the eight-year-old survivor of sexual assault in Aluva from the relief fund of the Women and Child Development department.

The survivor has been assured of free medical care at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where she remains admitted. An emergency relief of ₹10,000 has already been given.

The child remains under the observation of expert doctors. The hospital superintendent had said that the child’s health condition remained stable, said Ms. George.

The director of the Women and Child Development department has been asked to conduct a probe and extend all required protection to the survivor and her family. Following this, a team led by the Women and Child Development Officer, the District Child Protection Officer, supervisor, and other officials visited the site and the hospital and took stock of the situation.

Stringent action will be taken against the accused. Awareness campaigns would be held for migrant workers in association with the Labour department, said the Minister.

