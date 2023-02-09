ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC vacates stay on assault case against actor Unni Mukundan

February 09, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated February 10, 2023 02:12 pm IST - KOCHI

This comes after the survivor’s counsel submitted that the actor had produced a false affidavit in her name saying that the case had been settled out of court

The Hindu Bureau

Unni Mukundan

The Kerala High Court on Thursday vacated the interim order staying further proceedings in a case registered against actor Unni Mukundan for outraging the modesty of a woman. This comes after the woman’s counsel submitted that the actor had produced a false affidavit in her name saying that the case had been settled out of court.

Incidentally, the actor was represented by Saiby Jose Kidangoor, former President of the Kerala High Court Advocates Association, who is facing the charge of collecting money under the pretext of bribing judges.

Justice K. Babu who vacated the interim order observed that the submission of the survivor that she had not sworn the affidavit that the petitioner had produced was a serious one and that the petitioner was deceiving the court. In fact, this amounts to a case of forgery. The court observed that the petitioner would have to answer who and what had transpired.

In her petition, the survivor sought to vacate the interim order, alleging that the petitioner had obtained the stay by making a false submission.

The case was registered against the actor on the woman’s complaint. The allegation by the woman, a scriptwriter, was that the actor tried to molest her when she went to the actor’s residence at Edappally in Kochi to narrate a film script.

