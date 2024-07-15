ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC urges media to exercise caution while reporting

Published - July 15, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Criminal cases registered against two journalists for trying to interview Joppan, former staff of Oommen Chandy’s office, quashed

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has observed that the media should exercise extreme caution as even a tiny error in reporting could have an impact on an individual’s privacy or the constitutional rights guaranteed to the populace.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation while quashing criminal cases registered against two journalists for trying to interview Joppan, a former staff member of the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s office and an accused in the solar scam case when he was lodged in a prison.

The court passed the verdict while allowing the petitions filed by the journalists seeking to quash the case registered against them under sections 86 and 87 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act 2010.

The court observed that “in a democratic country, if there is no freedom of the press, that will be the end of democracy itself. People should be aware of what is true and what is untrue. Then only they can participate in the democratic process of electing a democratic government. Therefore, in a democratic country, the press plays a crucial role. ‘The pen is mightier than the sword, because it has the power to change minds and shape the world’, is written by the English author and playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839 for his play Richelieu. However, while using the pen, the media should exercise extreme caution as even a tiny error in reporting could have an impact on an individual’s privacy or the constitutional rights guaranteed to the populace”.

