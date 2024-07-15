GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC urges media to exercise caution while reporting

Criminal cases registered against two journalists for trying to interview Joppan, former staff of Oommen Chandy’s office, quashed

Published - July 15, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court has observed that the media should exercise extreme caution as even a tiny error in reporting could have an impact on an individual’s privacy or the constitutional rights guaranteed to the populace.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation while quashing criminal cases registered against two journalists for trying to interview Joppan, a former staff member of the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s office and an accused in the solar scam case when he was lodged in a prison.

The court passed the verdict while allowing the petitions filed by the journalists seeking to quash the case registered against them under sections 86 and 87 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act 2010.

The court observed that “in a democratic country, if there is no freedom of the press, that will be the end of democracy itself. People should be aware of what is true and what is untrue. Then only they can participate in the democratic process of electing a democratic government. Therefore, in a democratic country, the press plays a crucial role. ‘The pen is mightier than the sword, because it has the power to change minds and shape the world’, is written by the English author and playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839 for his play Richelieu. However, while using the pen, the media should exercise extreme caution as even a tiny error in reporting could have an impact on an individual’s privacy or the constitutional rights guaranteed to the populace”.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.