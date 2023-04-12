HamberMenu
Kerala HC turns down plea for probe into ‘role’ of CM, former Speaker in diplomatic gold smuggling case

There are no materials to assume that investigation is not conducted properly: court

April 12, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking a directive to the Customs and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate further the alleged role of high-ranking political functionaries, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan in the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

Dismissing the petition filed by Aji Krishnan, founder secretary of NGO Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS), Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas observed that the Customs and the ED have conducted or are conducting an investigation into the case. There are no materials to assume that the investigation is not being conducted properly. Other than the assumptions that the investigation is not being conducted properly, the petitioner has not produced any material before the court to arrive at a conclusion that the probe would proceed contrary to the law.

The court added that there were no reasons to assume that if the involvement of any persons is revealed during the investigation, they would not be proceeded against. ”For, the dictum ‘Be you ever so high, the law is above you’ applies with equal vigour to all, irrespective of status or position,” it said.

The court noted that a Division Bench had already dismissed two writ petitions seeking a fair and impartial investigation into the allegations of gold smuggling and also to set in motion criminal law proceedings against the Chief Minister in the case. It was not open for another member of the public to agitate the very same issue merely by a change in the name of petitioner, it said.

