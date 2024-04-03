Kerala HC stays Collector’s order to close medical store run by Twenty20

April 03, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on April 3 (Wednesday) stayed the order issued by the Ernakulam District Collector in his capacity as District Election Officer directing the closure of a medical store functioning in a supermarket owned by Twenty20 chief Sabu M. Jacob’s Kitex Childrenswear Limited at Kizhakkambalam.

Justice Gopinath P. issued the stay order on condition that the petitioner or anyone associated with the petitioner would not in any manner make the running of the shop a medium of political propaganda. The stay order came on a writ petition filed by the company challenging the order of the District Electoral Office. According to the petitioner, the company had started the supermarket in 2014 to sell food items and groceries to residents of Kizhakkambalam, Mazhuvannnor, Kunnathunad, Aikkaranand, and Vengola panchayats at reduced prices.

In fact, it was financed out of the CSR funds of the company. The Collector had issued the order on complaints by two persons alleging violation of the model code of conduct. They had alleged that the medical store was run by Twenty20 and, therefore, the opening of the medical store during the election season was a violation of the model code of conduct.

The petitioner had contended that in fact there was no complaint against the medical store. It was functioning with the permission of the Drug Controller as well as the licence granted by the panchayat. It was opened before the announcement of elections. Twenty20 had nothing to do with the running of the store or the supermarket, and it was owned the company. Besides, the notices issued to the petitioner did not indicate which part of the model code had been violated.

