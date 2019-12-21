Kerala HC stays access of police data to ULCC

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the order of the State Government giving the IT division of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCC), Kozhikode, access to sensitive police data as part of ‘blockchain passport verification’.

The court also stayed the Government directive to pay ₹35 lakh to ULCC for completion of proof of concept for blockchain-based police verification.

The court also directed the State Government to file an affidavit in response to the writ petition challenging the order.

When the petition filed by KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) secretary Jyothikumar Chamakkala came up for hearing, Justice P.B. Sureshkumar wondered how a Government that had refused to share information on Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) with the High Court could share the same details with a private labour contract company.

Constitutional obligation

The petitioner contended that disclosure of any information with respect to the citizen to a private party went against the privacy of every citizen. It was the Constitutional obligation of the State to provide security to their citizen.

The entire information with the police would be obtained by the cooperative society controlled by the CPI(M) workers.

The access to the CCTNS had been granted by the police department without any restriction.

In fact, the whole crime data of the State police would be given without ensuring any safety of information so supplied, the petitioner contended.