Kerala HC slams police for not preventing assault on bus owner

July 10, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The High Court on Monday rapped the Kottayam police for not providing proper protection to a bus owner at Thiruvarpu who faced threat from Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) workers and not preventing an assault on him. Justice N. Nagaresh observed that the slap on the bus owner’s face was “a slap on the court’s face”.

The court made the observation when the contempt of court case initiated against the police for not complying with the court directive to provide police protection to the owner, Raj Mohan, came up for hearing. The court added that the message being conveyed to the public was that even if you had a police protection order from the High Court, “there are powerful sources who can slap you and nothing will happen.”

The District Police Chief and the Station House Officer, Kumarakom, appeared in person before the court as directed by it.

Three police personnel

When the court asked how many police personnel were there when the incident happened, the government pleader submitted that there were three. The court said the police should have anticipated an altercation. Though there were three police personnel, they could not protect him. “Was an inquiry carried out into the conduct of the police on that day?” asked the court, adding that the incident was an act of defiance of its order.

‘A drama enacted?’

The court also orally observed that it had a strong feeling that a drama was enacted. There might be an understanding between the police and the trade union that workers beat him and then the police initiate action. Everybody is happy now, the judge observed orally.

Bince Joseph, Station House Officer, Kumarakom, submitted that the owner was removing party flags and festoons tied around the bus. At that time Ajay K.R., a union leader, slapped him on his face, following which the police took Ajay into custody. Later, his arrest was recorded and he was released on bail.

The court asked the District Police Chief to inquire whether the police personnel present had acted promptly.

