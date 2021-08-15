Kerala HC seeks steps to make footpaths accessible to pedestrians

KOCHI

15 August 2021

Court proposes campaign named Operation Footpath

The Kerala High Court has suggested making footpaths on city roads accessible to pedestrians through a campaign named Operation Footpath.

Taking note of reports of Amicus Curiae Vinod Bhat and S. Krishna that footpaths on several city roads are inaccessible to pedestrians, forcing them to use the road which exposes them to accidents, Justice Devan Ramachandran wanted the Kochi Corporation and the State government to come up with proposals to address the issue.

It was reported that pedestrian paths were either non-existent or incapable of being used by pedestrians for various reasons, including encroachment. Heaps of debris are dumped on footpaths on M.G. Road and Banerji Road at PNVM Junction. The condition of the footpath on Banerji Road is far from satisfactory, as the work carried out by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) is long delayed, it was pointed out.

The court noted that the standards fixed by the Indian Road Congress stipulated that every road must have a proper footpath to exacting specifications. However, policy-makers or competent authorities never focused on that aspect. As result, even when works are carried out on the road, the residual debris and even construction materials are dumped on footpaths with no concern for the right of pedestrians, the court noted.

The court felt that it could not leave the issue of proper pedestrian area, at least on major roads, to the agencies concerned to consider at leisure. The court cannot turn a blind eye to the issue, especially when the rights of pedestrians are given priority over other road users. The State government and the civic administration shall respond to the issue at the next posting of the case, the court directed.

The counsel for the Kochi Corporation submitted to the court that emergent steps were being taken to address the issue.

The court posted the case for September 6.