Kerala HC seeks status of account opened under ‘Support to Poor Prisoners’ Scheme

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has sought a report from the State government and the Director General of Prisons regarding the current status of the zero balance subsidiary account opened under the ‘Support to Poor Prisoners’ Scheme including the amount presently available in the account.

The court also directed them to file a report on the status of pending applications before them concerning remission, premature release, furlough, and parole, along with the time frame within which those applications are disposed of.

The directives were passed recently in a suo motu case registered in connection with the implementation of the support to poor prisoners scheme formulated by the Centre. The scheme provides financial support to prisoners of economically weaker sections in paying the fine amount or meeting the bail conditions to come out of jails. The benefit of the scheme will not be available to prisoners charged with serious offences such as those under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), money-laundering and drug-related offences.

The court also directed the secretaries of district legal service authorities (DLSA) to obtain the assistance of the Probation Officers/Para-Legal Volunteers to assess the economic conditions and prepare a socio-economic report of the prisoners who remain in custody due to non-compliance of bail and surety conditions. The Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) told the Bench that the non-release of prisoners even after seven days of granting them bail is being scrutinised and necessary measures shall be taken in this regard.

Women prisoners bailed out still languish in jail.

In a report, Advocate Parvathy Menon, Project Coordinator, Victim Rights Centre of KeLSA submitted that that five inmates of the Women’s Prison and Correctional Home, Attakulangara, Thiruvananthapuram and four women inmates in Women’s Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur, Thrissur, remain in jail despite being granted bail. Besides, four inmates of the Women’s Open Prison, Thiruvananthapuram, as well as one inmate of the Women’s Prison, Attakulangara who are undergoing the sentence for more than 14 years had not been able to come out of jail due to non-compliance of bail and other conditions. Moreover, two inmates of Women’s Prison, Kannur undergoing sentence for more than 14 years are also facing the same fate. One inmate of Women’s Prison, Viyyur, a foreign national on bail, has not been released due to absence of proper detention centre for women in the State, the report pointed out.

