Kerala HC orders State Police Chief’s appearance in case related to use of foul language by police officers

January 08, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the State Police Chief to appear before it on January 18 to apprise the court about the imperative requirement of police officers to act in a civilised manner towards citizens, in light of an alleged incident in which a police officer hurled abuses against a lawyer at Alathur in Palakkad.

Justice Devan Ramachandran passed the order while hearing a contempt of court case. The court observed that the court had earlier directed the State Police Chief to ensure necessary steps to maintain integrity of the policing system, including by reminding officers that they had an unexpendable obligation to treat citizens – whatever be their status – with dignity and civility. However, though the judgment of the court was stated to be wholly complied with, instances of use of abusive languages by police officers still appeared to be happening.

The court further observed that the State Police Chief must keep in mind that it was not sufficient that circulars against use of foul language by police officers are issued, but that they are implemented in its letter and spirit, through appropriate measures. It was rather distressing that the imperative requirement of the police officers to act in a civilised manner to the citizens, required to be stated and restated every now and then.

The government pleader submitted that the State Police Chief was looking into the issue, treating it as being serious.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.