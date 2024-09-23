Kerala HC seeks response of police to anticipatory bail plea by Akhil Marar

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the police to an anticipatory bail petition by filmmaker Akhil Marar in a case registered against him in connection with his statements against contributing money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the wake of the Wayanad landslides. He has been charged with offences under sections 45 (abetment) & 192 (provocation to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 51 (obstruction of officer or refusal to comply with direction) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.