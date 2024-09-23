GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC seeks response of police to anticipatory bail plea by Akhil Marar

Published - September 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the police to an anticipatory bail petition by filmmaker Akhil Marar in a case registered against him in connection with his statements against contributing money to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in the wake of the Wayanad landslides. He has been charged with offences under sections 45 (abetment) & 192 (provocation to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 51 (obstruction of officer or refusal to comply with direction) of the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

Published - September 23, 2024 07:42 pm IST

