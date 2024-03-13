ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC seeks number of official proceeded against in fake patta cases

March 13, 2024 04:17 am | Updated 04:17 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on March 12 directed the State government to inform the court as to the number of revenue officials who have so far been proceeded against for their involvement in creating bogus pattas in Idukki district.

The Bench comprising Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice Shoba Annamma Eappen also directed the monitoring committee to file an updated status in connection with the eviction.

When the petition by One Earth One Life against encroachments and illegal construction of buildings in Idukki district came up for hearing, the Bench observed that revenue officials have been involved in creating bogus patta by allowing parties to manipulate revenue records in the State.

