Kerala HC seeks information on arrangements made for Makaravilakku at Sabarimala Sannidhanam

January 06, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to inform the court of the arrangements made at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam to cater to the needs of pilgrims on the Makaravilakku day.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar passed the order when the case relating to crowd control at Sabarimala came up for hearing.

The counsel for the TDB submitted that the board had already made arrangements to provide Annadanam to the maximum number of devotees during the remaining days of the pilgrimage season, since it was expected that the footfall would increase in the coming days and at least a portion of the devotees might stay back at the Sannidhanam to witness Makarajyothi.

The government pleader sought time to file a detailed report from the Chief Police Coordinator on crowd management during the rest of the Makaravilakku season.

The court also asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to inform the court of the number of vehicles parked on the hilltop for the Nilakkal-Pampa chain service.