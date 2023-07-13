Kerala HC seeks govt. response to plea for additional Plus Two batches

July 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government to a petition seeking a directive to sanction additional batches of Plus Two courses in higher secondary schools in the State as per the recommendations of a commission appointed by the government in this regard. The petition, filed by five students from Malappuran who have secured full A+ in the SSLC examination, sought a directive to the government not to close the allotment process till a decision on the recommendations of the V. Karthikeyan Nair Commission is taken and all students who have passed the SSLC examination are given admission.

According to the petitioners, the commission, appointed to study the reorganisation of Plus One courses, had recommended sanction of additional batches to accommodate adequate number of students in the courses. However, the government had not taken any decision as yet on the recommendations. As the commission had given its report well before the declaration of the SSLC results, the government ought to have taken a decision on the commission report. In fact, the inaction of the government would lead to a large number of students not getting admission this academic year.

