Kerala HC seeks govt. response to plea against increase in school working days

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of the State government to a writ petition challenging the decision of the General Education department to provide 220 working days for schools in the current academic year.

The petition was filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association. According to it, Director of General Education had decided to increase the number of working days from 205 to 220 for the 2024-25 academic calendar without hearing from affected parties such as parents or teachers.

The petitioner pointed out that Kerala Education Rules stipulated that the academic calendar should be published at least 10 days before the commencement of the school year. The current academic calendar was issued on the first day of school opening. The calendar made Saturday a working day. It was on Saturdays that students engaged in extracurricular activities such as NCC and Students Police Cadets, the petitioner said.

