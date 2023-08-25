Kerala HC seeks case diary, probe report in alleged custodial death case at Tanur

August 25, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday asked the Crime Branch (CB) to file a report on the investigation being conducted into the alleged custodial death of Tamir Jifri at the Tanur police station in Malappuram. The court also directed the CB to produce the case diary.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Haris P.M., brother of Jifri, seeking a directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to immediately take over the investigation in the case. According to the petitioner, despite the State government transferring the investigation to the CBI, the CB was still probing the case. The petitioner sought a directive to the DySP, Crime Branch, Malappuram not to conduct any further investigation in the case.

According to the petitioner, Jifri was taken into custody by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSF) from Chelari in July 31, 2023 under the suspicion that Jifri and others were possessing narcotic drugs. The DANSF was a special squad functioning directly under the District Police Chief. The petitioner alleged that his brother and the others were taken to “a torture centre at Tanur” and that his brother was severely beaten up and thrashed with some dangerous weapons. He was later handed over to the Tanur police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner’s brother who had sustained serious injuries due to the assault later died while under the custody of the police. The police had tried to cover up the custodial death and registered a false case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against his brother and four others. Though the government had handed over the case to the CBI, the DySp (Crime Branch) was continuing the investigation illegally with the sole intention of destroying the evidence and saving the members of the DANSAF, the petitioner said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.