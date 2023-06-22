Kerala HC restraint on selection process to post of ST promoters

June 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has restrained the State government from implementing a government order (GO) on the process for selection of candidates to the post of Scheduled Tribe (ST) promoters/health promoters until a decision is taken on a representation given by the Adivasi Mahasabha against the process.

The Bench, led by Chief Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, passed the order recently on a writ petition filed by the Adivasi Mahasabha.

According to it, the written test had been excluded from the selection process through a GO. The order said the selection would be based on interview alone, besides enhancing the age limit of applicants from 35 years to 40. If the new selection procedure was allowed, it would lead to corruption, nepotism and favouritism. The order was silent on the reasons for the deviation from the earlier selection procedure. The mode of selection had been changed arbitrarily to the disadvantage of the young, enthusiastic and efficient members of the scheduled tribes without consultation with the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, the petitioner pointed out.

The court directed the State government to take the expert opinion of a constitutional body such as the Public Service Commission before putting in place a procedure for recruiting Adivasis in the post and take a decision on the representation of the petitioner within eight weeks thereafter.