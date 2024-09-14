ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC restrains illegal constructions in Chokramudi hills in Idukki

Published - September 14, 2024 11:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran passed the order when a writ petition against the unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district came up for hearing

The Hindu Bureau

The large-scale illegal construction occurred in Chokramudi hills near Munnar in Idukki. | Photo Credit: JOMON PAMPAVALLEY

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday (September 13, 2024) directed the Idukki district collector to take necessary steps to ensure that no unauthorised construction activities or demolition in Chokramudi hills are undertaken.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran passed the order when a writ petition against the unauthorised constructions and encroachments in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district came up for hearing.

The court was told that large-scale construction activities in Chokramudi Hills in Bison Valley Village are going on, making the downstream areas in the Bison Valley prone to massive landslides. As per the map prepared by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) on the hazard susceptibility, the Chokramudi region falls in the high hazard landslide prone area. The area is also marked as the Red Zone in the map.

