Kerala HC Registry to issue directive to courts to implement guidelines on safe handling of sexually explicit material

The Kerala High Court Registrar (District Judiciary) on Monday informed the High Court that the Registry is in the process of issuing a directive to the subordinate courts to adhere to the guidelines regarding the safe handling of sexually explicit material in sexual assault cases.

The submission was made in a report filed in response to a directive by Justice K. Babu on a petition by the government seeking a directive to all subordinate courts to follow the High Court guidelines on such material. Recently, the High Court had issued guidelines to the police and the courts to ensure that any such material is not accessed illegally.

The report said that the administrative committee of the High Court would consider whether the guidelines can be adopted with respect to handling of electronic and other records involving confidential/objectionable items and whether they need to be made applicable to the High Court as well.

The committee would also consider whether the matter needs to be referred to the Rule Committee constituted under Section 123 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 to examine the necessity of framing new rules/amendment to existing rules to implement the guidelines, the report said. Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji submitted that the State government had taken all measures to comply with the High Court guidelines issued for the police.

The court closed the petition of the government in view of the submissions by the High Court Registry and the DGP.