Kerala HC refuses to entertain bus owners’ plea on enforcement of colour code for tourist buses

As per the new code, all buses should be painted white, with a metallic gold and violet stripe each, on the body

As per the new code, all buses should be painted white, with a metallic gold and violet stripe each, on the body

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to extend the deadline for tourists buses to adhere to the new colour code prescribed by the State government. As per the new code, all buses should be painted white, with a metallic gold and violet stripe each, on the body.

Dismissing the petition moved by tourist bus owners, a Division Bench of the High Court consisting of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P. G. Ajithkumar pointed out that the colour code was prescribed earlier and the order shall be strictly implemented. The court had earlier refused to entertain the petitions challenging the instructions regarding the code, the Bench pointed out.

The High Court also issued a series of directions regarding the implementation of the Motor Vehicles Act in the wake of the Vadakkenchery accident, in which nine people were killed and more than 50 others injured when a tourist bus carrying schoolchildren rammed a KSRTC bus.

The court also instructed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) not to display advertisements on its buses. There cannot be any distinction between the vehicles of the Corporation and the private ones in this regard, said the Court.

The instructions issued by the court mandates video recording of the fitness test of vehicles. The photographs of the passenger and the driver cabins shall be maintained in the official files of the vehicle. The vehicle owner and the workshop shall be held liable for the changes that are introduced in the vehicle after completing the final tests.

The court pointed out that dancing inside the tourist buses was prohibited earlier. The number of passengers in such vehicles shall be equal to the number of seats available in them. All the passengers shall be made to sit inside the vehicle while travelling. The teachers who accompany the students during the pleasure trips shall enforce these instructions, the Bench said.

The court also said that action should be initiated against vloggers who upload videos of illegally modified vehicles.

The Bench will consider the case on October 20.