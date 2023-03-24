Kerala HC quashes Chancellor’s order withdrawing 15 nominated members from KU Senate

March 24, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the orders of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued in his capacity as Chancellor of the University of Kerala withdrawing the nominations of 15 members from the Senate of the university and also constituting a search-cum-selection committee for selecting a new Vice-Chancellor for the university. Justice Sathish Ninan passed the verdict while allowing a petition filed by K.S. Chandrasekhar, Professor and Head, of the Institute of Management in Kerala, and others, challenging the orders.

‘Unreasonable act’

The court observed that the order of withdrawal of the nominated members was not based on any illegal action. It was evident that the order was not based on reason, but was founded on prejudice. It was an unreasonable act, without regard to the facts and circumstances. It appears that the Chancellor was under a misconception regarding the role of nominee. The order withdrawing the nominated members suffered from the vice of arbitrariness.

The Chancellor contended that the order of withdrawal was issued as the nominated members failed to nominate a Senate representative to the selection committee. They were bound to act as per the directives of their nominator, i.e. the Chancellor. As the nominated members had acted against the interest of the Chancellor, he was well within his power to withdraw the nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Not a mere mouthpiece’

The court observed that a nominee under Section 17 of the Kerala University Act is not a mere mouthpiece or an agent. His actions need to be in accordance with law. The order issued by the Chancellor invoking the pleasure doctrine engrained under the 4th proviso to Section 18(3) cannot be sustained.

The court also pointed out that in terms of Section 10(1), the search-cum-selection committee is to be constituted with three members. Therefore, the constitution of the committee is not in accordance with the statute. Also, the appointment of convener is to be from the three-member committee. However, one among the two nominees was appointed as the convener. This also was not in tune with Section 10(1) of the Act. Therefore, the constitution of the search-cum-selection committee and the appointment of its convener were not in accordance with law.