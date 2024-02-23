GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC quashes blacklisting of RDS Project Ltd.

February 23, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on February 23 (Friday) quashed the government order blacklisting RDS Project Limited following detection of flaws in the construction of Palarivattom flyover.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun passed the verdict while allowing an appeal filed by the company against a single judge order, dismissing its writ petition challenging the black listing order.

The company contended that government had taken the action under Public Works department (PWD) Manual, which only governs contractors registered under the manual. The company further argued that neither at the time of inviting tenders by the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, nor at the time of the execution, it was mentioned that the contract would be covered by the Kerala PWD Manual.

The court observed that in the absence of any specific provision in the agreement as to the applicability of the PWD Manual, the State authorities had no power to pass the order.

