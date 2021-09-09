Kerala HC orders police protection for civic body chief

Opposition used criminal forces against Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson, alleges petition

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the police to ensure that Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan is adequately protected so as to enable her to conduct herself in her official capacity.

Issuing the interim order, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed that since the petitioner was the chairperson of the municipality, the court deemed it appropriate to make certain arrangements to enable her to discharge her duties.

When the petition by the chairperson came up for hearing, the government pleader submitted that the petitioner did not face any problem. There was no breach of peace, and the police were maintaining law and order effectively.

The chairperson had sought police protection for entering her office and discharging her duties. In her petition, she alleged that the Opposition councillors had created a “dreadful situation” where criminal forces were used against the petitioner to deter her from discharging her lawful duties. They had forcibly restrained and confined the petitioner wrongfully in her official chamber with an intention to torture her from 3 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on September 1.

She said the Opposition councillors had formed an unlawful assembly and resorted to intentional assaults on her. They had also insulted her “racially by raising humiliating, insulting and annoying slogans”, referring to her caste and ridiculing her for being a member of the Scheduled Caste. They had also unleashed attacks on the ruling party councillors and staff members after she was rescued by the police from confinement.

They had also disrupted the smooth functioning of the council on September 3 as well. It had now become impossible for her to get into her office and discharge her official duties due to threat from Opposition councillors.