Kerala HC orders Centre, Railways to pay relief of ₹8.2 lakh to gunshot victim

July 20, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Central government and the Railways to pay a compensation of ₹8,20,000 to a person who had suffered gunshot injuries when the service gun of a constable attached to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) fired accidentally at the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station in 2012. Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan also ordered that the compensation be paid with an interest of 9% from July 6, 2012.

The directives came on a writ petition filed by Manaf M. of Nandavanam. According to him, he went to the railway station on July 6, 2012 for book a train ticket to Madurai. When the petitioner reached in front of the RPF guard room on the way to the reservation counter, he was suddenly hit by a gunshot on his lower abdomen and he fell down. It was fired accidentally from the service gun of constable V. Essakiapan who was on duty there.

The petitioner had to undergo a major surgery. The incident had crippled the life of the petitioner and his family physically, mentally and financially as he suffered permanent disability. It occurred due to the gross negligence and carelessness of the RPF constable, he contended.

The court also observed that the Railways are introducing fast trains such as Vande Bharat, Rajadhani, Janshadabdhi and so on, but it ought to have redressed these types of grievances of citizens too to build confidence among citizens without dragging them to litigations.

Dismissing a contention of the Railways, the court observed that it was not a case in which an application for compensation is to be considered by the Claims Tribunal as per Section 125 of the Railways Act, 1989.

