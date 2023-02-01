Kerala HC notice to govt. on setting up biodiversity management panels

February 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the State government on a writ petition seeking a directive to all local bodies to constitute bio-diversity management committees under the Biological Diversity Act to protect biological resources, including sacred groves.

In his petition, Viswom Koothupara of Thrikkakara pointed out that the Act was enacted with the objective of protecting and conserving the biological resources. As per the Act, every local self-government institutions should set up biodiversity management committee in their areas for conservation and documentation of the biodiversity of the region.

However, people had started destroying the biological resources such as snake groves in violation of the Act. The government had a duty to protect the ecology and the bioresources, the petitioner said.