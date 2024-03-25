GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC moved seeking permission to conduct classes in May

March 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to April 1 hearing on writ petitions filed by certain CBSE- and ICSE-affiliated schools seeking to allow them to conduct classes for standard IX to XII in the month of May 2024.

When the petitions filed by the Principal, Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva, and others came up for hearing, the Bench ordered that if the petitioners wanted to intimate the students about the commencement of the vacation classes, they were free to do so. However, classes should be commenced only after obtaining orders from the court, the Bench ordered.

Baby Issac Illikkal, counsel for the Principal submitted that ban on classes issued by the Director, General Education, in the month of May was not applicable to the petitioner’s school since it was not recognised under the provisions of the Kerala Education Act or the Kerala Education Rules. Besides, teachers had not been able to complete the syllabus due to inadequacy of working days and board examinations for X and XII in February. If classes were not conducted in the month of May, the pressure on teachers and students would be severe and it would affect the students’ performance in the board examinations. In fact, the order was not based on any scientific study. It was a blanket order, the counsel contended.

