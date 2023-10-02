HamberMenu
Kerala HC moved for permanent cardiac surgery team at Ernakulam General Hospital

According to the petition, no permanent doctors had been deputed for doing cardiac surgery on a regular basis despite the hospital having best cath lab

October 02, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A petition seeking a directive to the State government to appoint a permanent medical team for doing cardiac surgery at the Ernakulam General Hospital has been filed before the Kerala High Court.

According to the petition filed by Bhaskaran Nair from Cherthala, when he visited the hospital for his cardiac treatment, he realised that no permanent doctors had been deputed for doing cardiac surgery on a regular basis despite the hospital having best cath lab.

The minimally invasive cardiac surgery is done at free of cost at the hospital, which costs around ₹15 lakhs in private hospitals. The surgery is conducted on three days in a week.

As no permanent doctors had been appointed the patients had to wait for three months or so before undergoing a surgery. As a result, the marginalised and poor patients have to bear the brunt of the inaction of the government to appoint a permanent team for the surgery.

