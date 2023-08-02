Kerala HC moved for enforcement of registration of migrant workers

August 02, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the State government on a public interest litigation seeking a directive to strictly enforce registration of migrant workers as per the provisions of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979.

The petition also sought a directive to provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the migrant family of the child who was raped and murdered at Aluva and to rehabilitate the family.

The petition pointed out that the scheme for rehabilitation of rape victims issued in 2001 did not take note of the presence of the migrant community. It evidently discriminated between the local people and the migrants since the scheme for rehabilitation was limited only to native residents. Therefore, the government should review the rehabilitation scheme, the petition said.

