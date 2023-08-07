Kerala HC moved against State film awards

August 07, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOCHI

A writ petition was filed on Monday before the Kerala High Court by Lijeesh M.J., director of the film Akashathinu Thaazhe, on seeking to set aside the declaration of the Kerala State Awards for Malayalam Films and Writings on Cinema - 2022.

He alleged in his petition that he was ‘a victim of bias and nepotism’ at the hands of Ranjith, Chairman, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. He pointed out that filmmaker Vinayan had also alleged that he was in possession of evidence, including voice recordings of jury members, indicating that the chairman had illegally intervened in the decision-making of the award selection. The alleged intervention of Ranjith was illegal and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution, he added.