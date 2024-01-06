GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC moved against Lok Ayukta’s order dismissing complaint against CM

January 06, 2024 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A writ petition was filed on Friday before the Kerala High Court challenging the the Kerala Lok Ayukta’s order dismissing a complaint alleging nepotism and corruption in the decisions of the previous Left Democratic Front government to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to families of deceased political leaders and others.

The petition was filed by R.S. Sasikumar, social activist from Thiruvananthapuram. He had challenged before the Lok Ayukta the decisions of the council of Ministers taken on July 27, 2017 to provide financial assistance to families of deceased political leader Uzhavoor Vijayan and a deceased police officer and to write off a loan owed by deceased political leader K.K. Ramachandran Nair and give his son a government job.

According to him, the decisions taken by the Cabinet amounted to corruption, favouritism, and nepotism.

The dismissal order was passed by the Lok Ayukta headed by Cyriac Joseph and comprising Upa Lok Ayuktas Harun-Ul-Rashid and Babu Mathew P. Joseph.

In his petition, Mr. Sasikumar also challenged the Lok Ayukta’s order dismissing his plea seeking recusal of the Upa Lok Ayuktas from hearing the case, as they had disclosed their close proximity to K.K. Ramachandran Nair.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.