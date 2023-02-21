Kerala HC makes two of its orders available in Malayalam

February 21, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Two judgments of the Kerala High Court were recently translated into Malayalam and published on the court website, making the court the first such in the country to publish its orders in a regional language.

The judgments were passed by a Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Shaji P. Chaly. The orders published in Malayalam came in cases related to a vehicle purchase loan and one connected to the construction of a check-dam at Koodaranji panchayat.

Incidentally, the Supreme Court had been campaigning for making court orders available in regional languages.

The High Court orders passed in English were translated into Malayalam using a software. The copies of such translated orders are cross-checked before uploading them on the website. Each year, up to 1 lakh cases are decided at the Kerala High Court. The mammoth job of translating the earlier orders also needed to be undertaken which would require more manpower and funds, according to High Court officials.

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Law and Justice, later tweeted that the inspiring example set by the High Court will empower citizens, particularly at the grassroots-level, by making judgments more accessible in their language. “Let’s celebrate this historic step towards language empowerment,” he tweeted.