Kerala HC lambasts authorities’ apathy towards road repairs

February 07, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the “indifference” of authorities concerned in not taking action to carry out road repairs and get the trenches dug along roads filled and resurfaced.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made the oral observation when it was brought to the attention of the court about the incident in which a person died after falling into a trench dug by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) at Kangarapady in Ernakulam district. The court said it was shocking that the authorities had not filled the trench and resurfaced it even after 10 days after it was dug up.

The court observed that the indifference and the arrogance of the authorities continued despite the court issuing various orders in this regard. The District Collector should have taken appropriate action against the authorities for not filling the trench. It had to be ensured now that adequate compensation was given to the family of the deceased and appropriate action taken against the officer responsible, it noted.

The court orally observed that the Ernakulam District Collector had not yet filed a report regarding the condition of the roads in the district. It also noted that there were open trenches along the MG Road and wondered what action the Collector had taken to get them filled and resurfaced.

