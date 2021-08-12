Kochi

Kerala HC issues notice to Minister Bindu

The Kerala High Court has issued a notice to Higher Education Minister R. Bindu on a petition challenging her election from the Irinjalakuda Assembly constituency.

The petition was filed by Kerala Congress leader Thomas J. Unniyadan, who was defeated in the election.

The petitioner contended that Ms. Bindu was behind several corrupt practices as defined in the Representation of the People Act. He submitted that Ms. Bindu had canvassed votes by misrepresenting herself as a professor. Copies of notices, pamphlets, and posters that were circulated and used by the candidate were also submitted before the court.


