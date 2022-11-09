Kerala HC issues notice again to actor Dileep on Crime Branch’s plea to cancel his bail

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 09, 2022 18:40 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday ordered to issue a notice to actor Dileep, one of the accused in the actor sexual assault case, through his counsel on a petition filed by the Crime Branch (CB) seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the actor, as the notice issued earlier had returned unserved.

The CB petition has challenged the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court order dismissing its plea for cancelling the actor’s bail on the grounds of violation of bail conditions. The prosecution sought to cancel the bail alleging that he had tried to influence some of the witnesses in the case relating to hatching a conspiracy to murder the investigation officers in the actor assault case registered in the wake of revelations by director Balachandrakumar. The CB said in its petition that Dileep had influenced 10 witnesses.

The petition contended that the special court had rejected its plea without proper examination of the evidence.

