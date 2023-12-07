Kerala HC issues guidelines for safe handling of sexually explicit material by police and courts

December 07, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday issued guidelines on safe handling of sexually explicit materials by the police and the courts to ensure that any such material is preserved in such a manner that they are not accessed illegally. The court issued the guidelines while disposing of a petition by the survivor in the actor sexual assault case seeking a probe into the change in the hash value of the memory card kept in the custody of subordinate courts.

The court also asked Central and State governments to formulate rules for the safe handling of electronic records containing sexually explicit materials. The guidelines mandate that every court should maintain a register of electronic records containing sexually explicit materials received by it. No copies of such electronic records shall be provided to any person, including the accused.

Only after court order

The court may allow the accused or their lawyer to view them only based on an order passed by the court. The electronic record shall only be accessed by experts from the examining authority, who shall take sufficient precautions to maintain the authenticity of the records, including their hash value. The court shall take sufficient precautions to ensure that no equipment or secret devices are used by any person present while playing the electronic record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent destruction

The court shall record detailed proceedings regarding the viewing/playing of the electronic record, including the participants’ details, date, time, details of experts present, and the measures adopted to preserve the authenticity of the electronic document. The date, time, and details of the proceedings shall also be entered in the aforementioned register. Upon the finality of the case, including any appeals, the court shall send the electronic record to the examining authority for permanent destruction.

Register of records

The guidelines, among other things, required the law enforcement agency to maintain a register of electronic records containing sexually explicit materials seized by them. The register should include details such as the date, time, place of recovery, the source from whom it was recovered, the officer responsible for the recovery, and the officers involved in packing and sealing the material. The sealed packet containing sexually explicit material shall be securely stored in lockers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.