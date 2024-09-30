Kerala HC grants Collectors a week’s time to take over six churches from Jacobite faction

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted the Ernakulam and Palakkad District Collectors a week’s time to comply with its directive to take possession of six churches under the control of the Jacobite faction.

Justice V.G. Arun granted the Collectors time when the contempt of court petitions filed by the priests of the Orthodox faction came up for hearing. The court made it clear that the Collectors and officers right from the Chief Secretary will have to appear in court if the order is not complied with. The court said it was giving the State government an opportunity to abide by its directive by asking the Collectors to take over the churches.

The court, while directing the Ernakulam Collector to take possession of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church, Odakkali; St. John’s Besphage Syrian Church, Pothanickad; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Mazhuvannoor; also directed the Palakkad Collector to take possession of the St. Mary’s Church, Mangalam Dam; St. Thomas Syrian Church, Erickinchira; and St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam.