Kerala HC grants bail to woman accused of killing her newborn

Published - July 22, 2024 06:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to a 23-year-old woman arrested in connection with the murder of her newborn by throwing the child from the fifth floor of her apartment at Panampilly Nagar in Kochi. The prosecution case was that the woman smothered the baby three hours after its birth and hurled the body, after wrapping it in a parcel cover, to the nearby road on May 3. The police had registered a case against the youth who had sexually harassed and impregnated her. When the petition came up for hearing, P. Vijayabhanu, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the investigation was over. In fact, she was a rape victim. Therefore, her continued detention in judicial custody was unnecessary.

