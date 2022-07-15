Kerala HC grants bail to actor Sreejith Ravi

Actor Sreejith Ravi

July 15, 2022 14:16 IST

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to actor Sreejith Ravi in a case registered against him for behaving indecently towards two minors at Thrissur.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the bail order considering his medical records which indicated that he was undergoing treatment for some behavioural disorders.

The actor was slapped with offences under the POCSO Act for allegedly exposing himself before two children near a park at Ayyanthole in Thrissur.

The court while granting bail imposed a condition that his wife and father file an affidavit through the investigation officer before the court concerned affirming their willingness to provide adequate and effective regular medical treatment so as to prevent the recurrence of similar acts.

The court also ordered that he be released on bail on his executing a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties for the same before the Special Court for POCSO cases.

When the bail petition came up for hearing, the prosecutor submitted that the police had no objection to granting bail to the petitioner provided appropriate conditions were imposed to prevent the recurrence of such acts. His family members could take the responsibility for his actions and that he should be accompanied by someone while travelling.

The petitioner submitted that he was falsely implicated in the case. As the investigation was almost complete, his further incarceration was not required, his bail petition added