ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to accused in Kerala University youth festival result manipulation case

March 15, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Jomet Michael and Sooraj, second and third accused respectively in a case registered in connection with the alleged manipulation of results of the Margamkali competition at the Kerala University youth festival.

Justice C.S. Dias while allowing the bail pleas observed that the custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary. The court was prima facie of the opinion that the offence under section 405 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust) alleged against the petitioners may not be attracted.

The prosecutor while opposing the anticipatory bail pleas submitted that there were incriminating materials to establish the petitioners’ complicity in the crime. The petitioners’ custodial interrogation was, therefore, necessary for the proper and full investigation of the crime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution case was that the first accused (since dead) who was a judge of the Margamkali event, in collusion with the petitioners, had dishonestly awarded more marks to the winning team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US