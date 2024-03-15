GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to accused in Kerala University youth festival result manipulation case

March 15, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Jomet Michael and Sooraj, second and third accused respectively in a case registered in connection with the alleged manipulation of results of the Margamkali competition at the Kerala University youth festival.

Justice C.S. Dias while allowing the bail pleas observed that the custodial interrogation of the accused was not necessary. The court was prima facie of the opinion that the offence under section 405 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal breach of trust) alleged against the petitioners may not be attracted.

The prosecutor while opposing the anticipatory bail pleas submitted that there were incriminating materials to establish the petitioners’ complicity in the crime. The petitioners’ custodial interrogation was, therefore, necessary for the proper and full investigation of the crime.

The prosecution case was that the first accused (since dead) who was a judge of the Margamkali event, in collusion with the petitioners, had dishonestly awarded more marks to the winning team.

