Kerala HC gives govt. a month to implement order to hand over churches to Orthodox faction

The practice of police personnel going up to the gate of the churches and returning after some time cannot be allowed, says HC. Government says it will come out with an action plan

Published - July 08, 2024 08:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted the State government one more month for complying with its order to hand over St. Thomas Syrian Church, Cherukunnam; St. Mary’s Syrian Church, Mangalam Dam Post, Palakkad; and St. Mary’s O Syrian Church, Erickinchira; to the Orthodox faction vicars.

When the contempt of court petitions against the government for not implementing the court directive came up for hearing, Justice V.G. Arun observed that the government needed to work out a plan of action for implementing the verdict. The court asked whether the police were not capable of implementing the court directive or whether they were not interested in executing the order. The court could not allow the practice of police personnel going up to the gate of the churches and returning after some time. The country was governed by the rule of law and the government was bound to ensure that rule of law prevailed in the State.

‘Contempt of court’

The court warned that if the government would not implement the order in a month, it would be forced to initiate contempt of court proceedings. The government submitted that it was working on it and would come out with an action plan. It was not able to implement the court order due to stiff resistance from a large gathering of the Jacobite faction members, including women, children, and the elderly. As a result, the police could not use force to remove them.

